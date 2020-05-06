EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kagiso Lediga. Picture: Supplied
Kagiso Lediga. Picture: Supplied

Kagiso Lediga turns 42, his 'yellow station wagon' takes centre stage

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 16m ago

Share this article:

Leading South African comedian David Kau  takes fellow funny man and filmmaker Kagiso Lediga down memory lane as he turned 42. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Kau wished his colleague and friend well, and true to his humorous nature, he took the opportunity to poke fun at Lediga, reminding him of his first car, a “yellow station wagon”

Sharing the images of the duo at the "Bantu Hour" studio, Kau wrote: “Happy birthday ⁦@KagisoLediga. In 1997/8 you bought a yellow station wagon - Cash! You drove it all the way from CPT Gardens to Woodstock, on the N2 highway, in 1st gear! 1st time driving & absolutely no license. You are definitely meant to be alive today Son!!! 

In another post, Kau honoured Lediga for his valuable contribution to the entertainment industry. 
He wrote:"  You have made World History Son!!! And changed the course of Film, Tv and Stand up comedy from Attredgeville Flag of South Africa to the World! 👊🏾"

As fans continue paying tribute to the multiple award-winning and celebrated actor and director, the "yellow station wagon" stole the limelight.

Fellow comedian Joey Rasdien also shared his special moment with Lediga.


Share this article:

Related Articles