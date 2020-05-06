Kagiso Lediga turns 42, his 'yellow station wagon' takes centre stage
Happy birthday @KagisoLediga— DavidKau (@davidkau1) May 6, 2020
in 1997/8 you bought a yellow station wagon - Cash! You drove it all the way from CPT Gardens to Woodstock, on the N2 highway, in 1st gear! 1st time driving & absolutely no license. You are definitely meant to be alive today Son!!! 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/E3QE2aBVUr
Tot Vandag I have never ever been in a car with you driving! 🙆🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤔🤣😂.— DavidKau (@davidkau1) May 6, 2020
You have made World History Son!!! And changed the course of Film, Tv and Stand up comedy from Attredgeville 🇿🇦 to the World! 👊🏾
🤣🤣🤣😂🤣 this is a dope story!!! Long lasting friendship. Happy Birthday Chief, Blessings— Ngwenya Nhlanhla (@NgwenyaNhla) May 6, 2020
😂😂😂😂 THAT CAR!!! Legendary! It had a name. I forgot the name. Matshidiso?— Karabo Lediga (@MissLed) May 6, 2020
1st gear all the way 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 happy birthday @KagisoLediga 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/7ny2qdDEP6— Hlomani Rorschach Mathe (@HP_Mathe) May 6, 2020
Happy birthday to my favourite comedian of all time... Mr Lediga sir 🎂— Mgee® (@MgeeDaAlien) May 6, 2020
Some of the happiest moments in my life included these two. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ftBrAOTqaz— Yusuf (@joeyrasdien) May 6, 2020