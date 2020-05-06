Kagiso Lediga turns 42, his 'yellow station wagon' takes centre stage

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Leading South African comedian David Kau takes fellow funny man and filmmaker Kagiso Lediga down memory lane as he turned 42.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Kau wished his colleague and friend well, and true to his humorous nature, he took the opportunity to poke fun at Lediga, reminding him of his first car, a “yellow station wagon”

Sharing the images of the duo at the "Bantu Hour" studio, Kau wrote: “Happy birthday ⁦@KagisoLediga. In 1997/8 you bought a yellow station wagon - Cash! You drove it all the way from CPT Gardens to Woodstock, on the N2 highway, in 1st gear! 1st time driving & absolutely no license. You are definitely meant to be alive today Son!!!

Happy birthday ⁦@KagisoLediga⁩

in 1997/8 you bought a yellow station wagon - Cash! You drove it all the way from CPT Gardens to Woodstock, on the N2 highway, in 1st gear! 1st time driving & absolutely no license. You are definitely meant to be alive today Son!!! 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/E3QE2aBVUr — DavidKau (@davidkau1) May 6, 2020

In another post, Kau honoured Lediga for his valuable contribution to the entertainment industry.

He wrote:" You have made World History Son!!! And changed the course of Film, Tv and Stand up comedy from Attredgeville Flag of South Africa to the World! 👊🏾"

Tot Vandag I have never ever been in a car with you driving! 🙆🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤔🤣😂.

You have made World History Son!!! And changed the course of Film, Tv and Stand up comedy from Attredgeville 🇿🇦 to the World! 👊🏾 — DavidKau (@davidkau1) May 6, 2020

As fans continue paying tribute to the multiple award-winning and celebrated actor and director, the "yellow station wagon" stole the limelight.

🤣🤣🤣😂🤣 this is a dope story!!! Long lasting friendship. Happy Birthday Chief, Blessings — Ngwenya Nhlanhla (@NgwenyaNhla) May 6, 2020

😂😂😂😂 THAT CAR!!! Legendary! It had a name. I forgot the name. Matshidiso? — Karabo Lediga (@MissLed) May 6, 2020

1st gear all the way 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 happy birthday @KagisoLediga 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/7ny2qdDEP6 — Hlomani Rorschach Mathe (@HP_Mathe) May 6, 2020

Happy birthday to my favourite comedian of all time... Mr Lediga sir 🎂 — Mgee® (@MgeeDaAlien) May 6, 2020

Fellow comedian Joey Rasdien also shared his special moment with Lediga.

Some of the happiest moments in my life included these two. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ftBrAOTqaz — Yusuf (@joeyrasdien) May 6, 2020



