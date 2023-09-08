Late rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter Kairo Forbes’ performance at this year’s Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is still the talk of the town. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day took place at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on September 2.

While most of the public seemed to be supportive of the eight-year-old’s bravery on stage and celebrating her father’s memory, some critics on X have raised the point of her being exploited. @NubianBella_Don argued that she didn't believe that Kairo walked up to her family and said she wanted to perform at the festival. It's not even that for me, after I saw her mother's IG post, honestly they don't need to be doing that to that child, she's 8 guys. Her having to strong up just to put on a show for hundreds of people, who will in turn bully her while still mourning her father, that's just wrong. https://t.co/dbStNu2Jny pic.twitter.com/Dz4zV2Jp7D — 💙Nubian Bonnie💙 (@NubianBella_Don) September 7, 2023 “We are never gonna agree on this one my friend, so let's agree to disagree. She's only eight, I don't believe she walked up to them and said "hey.... I want to perform at Joburg Day", so regardless it will never sit well with me and that's just me.”

Lynn Forbes, AKA’s mother was quick to hit back at the critic and let them in on Kairo’s decision to take to the big stage. “Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day”. “She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.” It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her.” Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day”

It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her. https://t.co/3DfT70Xrt9 — Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) September 7, 2023 Joburg Day was one of AKA’s favourite stages to perform and the Mega Band, including his collaborators and loved ones - Nadia Nakai, Khuli Chana, Yanga Chief, including his daughter made sure to honour his memory on the stage.