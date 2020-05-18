Kairo's 'glammy' Lynn Forbes overshares in IG post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes is no stranger to social media, "glammy" took to Instagram this weekend to share a gratitude post, thanking everyone for the love they give her. She posted a picture of herself, with a towel wrapped around her head and a beautiful bunch of yellow roses in the forefront with the caption: "GRATITUDE POST - Never underestimate the power of a ❤️ . Today I had more people follow me on Instagram than ever before ❤️. "Today we laughed harder than we have ever laughed during this lockdown period, so thank you for the entertainment. "Today I was reminded once again just how blessed I am to be in the company of people with very high Emotional Intelligence ❤️.

"Today, again, I’m also reminded of the importance of family and the irrelevance or uninformed opinion ❤️.

"Today I feel truly blessed and it all started with a little ❤️ Have a lovely weekend - cherish an protect your loved ones.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers Kiernan ❤️".

Dj Zinhle, who still has a great relationship with AKA's mom replied to the post, sarcastically saying: "Lynn, you are not allowed to love anyone else but Kairo & I.. 🙈 Whats wrong with you? 😂😂😂😂".

The two then decided to have a friendly chat on the social media platform, but Lynn seemed to overshare when she said to Zinhle that she can't help being "crossing the line" and being over invested.

"@djzinhle I can’t help myself ... I need therapy ... I suffer from Borderline - pathological Celebrity Worship Syndrome - an obsessive addictive disorder in which a person becomes overly involved with the details of a celebrity's personal and professional life ... I need help 🙈🙈🙈".

Zinhle replied to this with a simple "wow Lynn 😂 😂".

Lynn has been staying with AKA's ex and Kairo since the level 5 national lockdown. She also posts regular activities that she and Kairo get up to in Zinhle's home.

The latest video includes Kairo and her baking cupcakes.

Watch the video here: