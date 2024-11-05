Karabo Ntshweng reveals YoTV presenters were underpaid despite massive viewership

Ah, YoTV, the show that got many of us racing home after school, dumping our bags, and planting ourselves right in front of the TV. For years, it was the go-to after-school show for South African kids, packed with games, music, and a line-up of young, energetic presenters, who made viewers laugh, dance and dream big.

One of those presenters, Karabo Ntshweng, recently revealed some eye-opening facts about her time on the show. Ntshweng, who’s now a popular 5FM radio presenter, dropped this juicy info during a podcast interview. It all started when gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who’s no stranger to spilling celebrity secrets himself, shared a snippet of the interview on his X page.

In the clip, Ntshweng can be seen opening up about a long-standing issue: “YoTV presenters, she said, weren’t exactly rolling in the cash back in those days, despite the massive popularity of the show.” Now, YoTV wasn’t just any TV show. From the ’90s through the early 2000s, it was the defining kids programme in Mzansi. Everyone who grew up in that era can remember the YoTV song and its ever-rotating cast of lively young presenters. Ntshweng, along with other stars like Sidwell "Psyfo" Ngwenya and Sade Giliberti, quickly became household names, with fans idolising them.

To kids across South Africa, they were the ultimate role models – cool, confident and seemingly living the dream. As Ntshweng shared, behind the scenes, the story was a little different. She revealed that despite the long hours and huge viewership YoTV attracted, the young presenters were underpaid. According to Ntshweng, it was a harsh reality they had to accept. They didn’t have much choice as teens working in an industry where opportunities like YoTV were few and far between.

“TV was so big and we had so many views, but the amount of money we were earning didn’t translate to the amount of viewers,” she said. “And I think that’s what’s so sad about industry that you could seem like you making ban but you’re actually not,” she added. Many fans and followers on social media chimed in, recalling their love for the show and feeling a bit heartbroken about the struggles the presenters faced.

