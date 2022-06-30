Karabo Ntsweng reflects on Joburg’s underage clubbing culture following tavern tragedy

Media personality Karabo Ntsweng has added her voice to the social media conversation around the tragic, multiple deaths in an East London tavern. The 5FM radio presenter said she was heartbroken over the recent tragedy that claimed 21 lives.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that the youngsters, some as young as 13, had gathered for a “pens down” party signalling the end of the second school term at Enyobeni tavern. She tweeted that every time she heard about the tragedy, she got terribly anxious and went on to explain that the situation touched home. "Every time I see/hear about the tragedy that happened at the tavern in the Eastern Cape, I get horribly anxious. I’m so heartbroken for the families," she tweeted.

Ntsweng has been in the public eye for 17 years, having kicked off her career on SABC1's popular youth television programme, YOTV. In a follow-up tweet, the vibrant presenter explained how she found herself in a situation similar to the one in East London. "There was a big underage clubbing culture in Joburg. Anything could’ve happened to us. I think I get horribly anxious when I hear about this story because I know damn well that could’ve been me a couple of years ago," she shared.

Story continues below Advertisement