Katlego Danke takes legal action against culprits who say she’s having an affair with Patrice Motsepe

Multi-award-winning actress Katlego Danke is in the spotlight, but it has nothing to do with her recent big win at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Instead, she’s been accused yet again of having an affair with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, and bearing his child, a rumour she’s previously denied.

Now, the “Gomora” actress seems to be fed-up of the ongoing gossip and is reported to have taken legal action against the perpetrators. In an online report from TimesLive it stated that Danke’s legal team served papers on online site MDN News for publishing a "false and defamatory" Twitter post, claiming Danke was having an affair with Motsepe and that she gave birth to their son in 2014. According to the court papers drawn up by Eric Mabuza Attorneys, which TimesLive has claimed to have seen, it stated that the tweet from MDN News is false and is based on gossip.

It said that the tweet was deliberately and maliciously intended to insult “the dignity of our client, diminishing her professional and social standing and portrays her as a home-wrecker and a person with loose or no morals”. It further states that Danke is in the process of calculating the damages she suffered as a result of the Twitter post. And it demands that MDN News delete the tweet, apologise to Danke and refrain from spreading any other defamatory statements about her.

"The apology should feature prominently on the front of all your social media pages ... Failure to do the above will result in our client taking the necessary steps to protect her rights, including but not limited to approaching the high court for appropriate relief, without giving any further notice to you," it read. Motsepe, who is married to physician and entrepreneur Dr Precious Moloi, has also fired back at the rumours, dubbing it as “fake news”. Motsepe’s lawyers, Bowmans Attorneys, issued a statement recently in vehemently denying that he and Danke were in a relationship or expecting any children together.