Katlego Maboe allegedly cheated on ex-girlfriend Monique Muller with another woman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

More information regarding Katlego Maboe’s ongoing saga with his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller has allegedly surfaced. According to an insider that spoke to YOU Magazine, Maboe was on a trip to Kiev, Ukraine where he went to watch a soccer match as a Lay's Chips ambassador at the time. He then allegedly admitted to Muller that he kissed the winner of the Lay’s competition while they were on the dance floor. The insider claims that Maboe ended going back to the hotel room where he slept with the woman in question. “The Expresso Morning Show” host has been caught in a social media storm after abuse allegations surfaced along with a scathing video of an interaction with him and his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller.

Maboe has been removed from the premiere morning talk show until further notice.

Outsurance also released a statement last week saying they were removing all adverts with Maboe.

Outsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar has issued a follow-up statement to IOL Entertainment to clarify the insurance company’s relationship with Maboe.

According to Kawulesar, the TV personality was not an employee or permanently contracted with Outsurance.

He was hired as a professional actor who was paid campaign by campaign he was booked for.

The insurance company says that Maboe and Murray met independently.

“We also want to clarify that Nikita Murray is not a current Outsurance employee.

“She last worked for the company in 2018. Katlego and Nikita met independently and not via any relation to Outsurance.”

Fans have come out in support for the popular presenter on his birthday last week saying it was unfair that he is losing work over issues in his personal life.

A “Bring Back Katlego Maboe” petition on Change.org had over 62 000 signatures thus far.

Fans also created a “We Support Katlego” Facebook page which has nearly 5000 followers.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that both Maboe and Muller were expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.