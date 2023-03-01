Katlego Maboe announced as the host of SABC 1’s ‘Deal or No Deal SA’

Multi-award-winning television personality Katlego Maboe has been announced as the host of “Deal or No Deal South Africa”. Described as a “game show match of nerves, instincts and raw intuition”, “Deal or No Deal” has entertained and enchanted audiences across more than fifty countries and will do so now in South Africa.

Lala Tuku, SABC’s Head of Local Content, explained why Maboe was the perfect choice to host the “very special show” in a press release shared with media. “We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of South Africa’s ‘Deal or No Deal’. Maboe is a multi-award-winning television personality and highly respected presenter. “We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair and finesse, and the generosity of spirit to ensure that ‘Deal or No Deal’ becomes an essential, not to be missed part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation.

“His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of ‘Deal or No Deal’ is an emotive, highly-charged journey for both contestants and viewers,” said Tuku. “Deal or No Deal” is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime game of chance, where contestants select one of twenty sealed boxes. Each box contains a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250 000. As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s Banker.

Round after round, the host will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the Banker’s deal or not, thus creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers. The TV presenter confirmed the news to his fans on social media ahead of the announcement and teased it with a post of him featuring his promo picture along with a video of him doing a TikTok challenge with his colleagues from the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Since he made his return to television last year on the “Expresso Morning Show”, has been working hard, Maboe has reminded Mzansi that he is a talented presenter.