Katlego Maboe back on social media after 10-month hiatus

Fans of television presenter and singer Katlego Maboe are thrilled to have him return to Instagram after a nearly 10-month break. Maboe was embroiled in a scandal involving infidelity and domestic violence allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller.

In a lengthy post, shared on his Instagram page, the star reminded his 138K followers to be grateful even when they are confronted with challenging situations. “It’s difficult at such a time to be thinking of a word such as gratitude,” the star shared. He continued: “The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything.

“Be that as it may, I still firmly believe that there is so much to be grateful for, especially while facing daunting prospects.” In his post, Maboe says despite the chaos that erupted after the cheating and abuse allegations emerged, resulting in him being suspended from SABC’s “Expresso Show” and losing endorsements, he has not lost hope. “... We are more than our current circumstances and our continued existence and possible future depend on the belief that tomorrow holds the promise of improvement and betterment of the self and circumstances,” said Maboe.

He also admits that he has “found solace” in the word of God. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Fans and industry friends welcomed Maboe back on social media, with many reassuring the star that things will eventually work out for him. “Hope you are okay, you are indeed missed,” commented Zola Hashatsi.

“You are more than conquerors!!! Press forward, black child. We are here for it✨🖤 Welcome back👑,” wrote Nkekolo Bodila. “Miss you man. Wishing you the best moving forward. You have been a career inspiration to me and here's a toast to a greater future ahead,” said Mike Mesikenor. The shocking details of Maboe’s personal life were splashed all over social media after a leaked video clip of the star confessing to cheating on Muller went viral.

In his last public statement in October 2020, Maboe admitted to cheating on his partner but denied all allegations of abuse. “I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives– an act I regret to this day,” read Maboe’s statement. “In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner.”

He will be dealing with the matter privately to for the sake of their child, he said. “However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.” Earlier this year, Maboe was arrested for being in contempt of court.