Katlego Maboe denies abuse allegations and says claims he gave his ex-partner an STD are unproven

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Katlego Maboe has denied allegations of abuse levelled against him as a video of a confrontation between him and his former partner (and mother of his child) is being circulated on social media. Earlier this week, Monique Muller’s brother made several allegations on Instagram claiming Maboe was abusive towards his sister and gave her an STD. Speaking to IOL Entertainment on Friday, the “Expresso” presenter said he stood by his initial statement where he denied the abuse allegations, adding the matter was being litigated and therefore sub-judice. “I’m respecting the legal process and everyone involved and not compromising anyone or bringing anyone into disrepute,” Maboe said. Concerning the video circulating on social media where he is apparently being filmed by Muller, Maboe says it was filmed on August 24 and started as a regular evening at home and ended in the grilling session.

“My child was used as a weapon, and as a father, I was placed in a position where I need to consider my love for him ... I said what I said on the video and I tried my best to at least draw the line of the integrity of the people involved.

“I was very willing to have the conversation with her in person but very soon realised the intention of the video from the beginning was for it to be released.”

He added his body language in the video was an indication of his suffering from emotional abuse and manipulation.

Maboe said he wanted to handle the matter privately, specifically because of his son, saying that it has been an “extraordinarily traumatic time”.

He also claimed their relationship had gone downhill and that Muller was physically abusive towards him.

He recounted an incident where she allegedly tried to gouge his eyes out and slapped him three times, stating the police were called.

However, the situation was defused since he had to go to work.

He said he had video evidence of the incident.

With regards to the claim that he had given Muller an STD, he said, "The allegations about the STD are unproven.“

He again denied ever abusing her.

IOL Entertainment were unable to get hold of Muller for comment.