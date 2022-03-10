Katlego Maboe is going back to school

Former TV personality, Katlego Maboe has decided to go back to university to obtain a business degree. The media personality shared the news on his social media pages, saying that he has “big things loading”.

Along with a picture of his first graduation, he wrote: “Been a student of life for the last two years, now it’s time to do it again, academically! “Big things loading @theNWU (North West University) Business School! Cannot wait to recreate this memory - my first graduation!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Maboe currently holds a BCom degree that he obtained in 2007. On hearing the news his fans rallied behind him, offering messages of support.

“Congrats Kathlego. The world is your oyster. God bless you and keep you 🙌🙌” commented @missjlhhendricks. And @shykriel wrote: “You will rise again. We love your energy. All the best 🔥”. While @rawemasithembe said: “Congratulations, this is inspiring for us young people to never give up on those goals. It's just never late. It all comes in different ways for all of us”.

The former TV personality has had a tough time in the entertainment industry since the very public cheating scandal and abuse claims made against him by his former partner, Monique Muller. His videos went viral on social media and he was suspended from SABC3’s “The Expresso Show” while OUTsurance removed his TV adverts. Maboe admitted to cheating on his partner in an Instagram post on October 23, but denied all allegations of abuse.