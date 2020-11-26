Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend Monique Muller shows support for 16 Days of Activism

Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller showed support for the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. Taking to her Instagram page, Muller joined the many South Africans along with Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation to spread awareness and highlight organisation in the fight for gender-based violence and child abuse. Muller shared a pictures and videos of her at a GBV march alongside Kolisi, Sue Duminy and other Wags (wives and girlfriends). Picture: Monique Muller Instagram Stories Picture: Monique Muller Instagram Stories She also highlight organisations such as SA Women, the Tears Foundation and Rape Crisis Cape Town. Monique Muller. Picture: Instagram The Kolisi Foundation also kicked off its campaign on Wednesday with a video, where Kolisi explains why the foundation want to be part of making a change for GBV during the 16 days of activism.

The caption reads: “Introduction: Kolisi Foundation 16 Days of Activism Campaign

“Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

“We are reminded of the words of our co-founder, Siya Kolisi, to use August as our audit month as the work should be done every day for 365 days.

“During 16 days of Activism we will be taking hands with organisations in the GBV space by focusing on amplifying the work they are doing.

“Our vision is to create a hub for helping organisations to build capacity, in order for people to find each other, create synergies, provide support and work better together.

“We cannot win the fight against GBV if we operate with a silo mentality.

“Over the next few days, we will introduce you to these organisations. Take this opportunity to learn from and about them, understand the role they are playing in the space and how you can engage with them…

“Help is available, we only need to know where to find it.”

In case you missed it, Maboe and Muller made headline news two months ago after a video went viral where Maboe admitted to cheating on Muller.

Maboe has been removed from the “Expresso Morning Show“ show until further notice.

Outsurance also released a statement saying it was removing all adverts with Maboe.

An interview with Muller was set to make a debut on GoBinge’s YouTube channel where she was said to tell her side of the story, however, as of yet the full interview has yet to go live.