Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller responds to his friend’s claims in Twitter thread

Days after explosive claims were made, Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Monique Muller, has broken her silence. This comes after a close friend of Katlego’s, Volo Ganca, took to Twitter recently claiming to have witnessed Monique and her family harass the entertainer and said his team were in possession of the evidence.

Monique took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to say she is determined to remain patient until the court reaches a verdict, despite the backlash she received from social media trolls. “Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I’m patiently waiting on judicial judgment. It’s obviously taking long because of all that ‘no evidence’ y’all be talking about,” she wrote. Her story was reposted by Women For Change SA who said they believed her.

Katlego and Monique made headlines in 2020 after a video of the pair arguing over the star cheating on his now-estranged partner Monique was released on social media. Abuse allegations were soon after levelled against Katlego. In a long Twitter thread, Volo, whose handle is @MximYesses, defended Katlego against the allegations made against him and called for his return and acceptance in the entertainment business.

In his tweets, Volo alleged that Monique had threatened to take their son away from Katlego when he tried to leave their relationship. “Here is the TRUTH, from my perspective, of the Katlego Maboe story. For context, I am one of Katlego’s closest friends. Have lived with him. “Travelled with him. I was in Ukraine on the night where his infidelity occurred. I was there when his relationship started,” he started off by saying.

“His partner was pregnant and threatening to leave with the child, so he could never meet him if he got on the plane to the Ukraine. “The reason for the threats? She was suspicious of the nature of Katlego and @zbzoebrown’s relationship. She always has been,” he wrote. “Kat had tried to leave his relationship before. He tried to reach out to his friends.