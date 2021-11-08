Katlego Maboe’s friend makes explosive claims and Monique Muller’s friend hits back

It was the battle of the friends on Twitter after a close friend of media personality, Katlego Maboe, revealed explosive details on social media. Volo Ganca claimed that the former “Expresso” presenter “is the victim” in the legal woes between him and his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Monique Muller.

Katlego and Monique made headlines in 2020 after a video of the pair arguing over the star cheating on his now-estranged partner Monique was released on social media. Abuse allegations were later levelled against Katlego soon after. Now, in a long Twitter thread, Volo, whose handle is @MximYesses, defended Katlego against the allegations made against him and calling for his return and acceptance in the entertainment business.

In his tweets, Volo alleged that Monique had threatened to take their son away from Katlego when he tried to leave their relationship. “Here is the TRUTH, from my perspective, of the Katlego Maboe story. For context, I am one of Katlego's closest friends. Have lived with him. “Travelled with him. I was in Ukraine on the night where his infidelity occurred. I was there when his relationship started,” he started off by saying.

“His partner was pregnant and threatening to leave with the child, so he could never meet him if he got on the plane to the Ukraine. “The reason for the threats? She was suspicious of the nature of Katlego and @zbzoebrown’s relationship. She always has been,” he wrote. “Kat had tried to leave his relationship before. He tried to reach out to his friends.

“He tried, and on one occasion, when he did, his partner was listening in on the conversation from the other side of the booth. Everybody who was there saw her.” In the thread, the friend claimed to have witnessed Monique and her family harass the entertainer and said his team are in possession of the evidence. See below:

Kat & Zoe are colleagues — Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) November 2, 2021 After we returned from Ukraine, my communications with Kat were basically none. We casually played FIFA online against one another & when he stopped asking for game time, I knew something was wrong. I knew he wasn't himself. (If you know how much he loves FIFA, you understand) — Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) November 2, 2021 Following the thread, Monique’s close friend Caldine Wyngaard shot back at Volo, saying he was lying. “You are right. This is all the Truth from your perspective. YOU hadn’t been in Kat's home for more than 2 years. “You hadn't been around them with their child & you certainly had not been around when the police came to remove him from their house because of domestic violence,” she tweeted.