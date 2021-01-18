Katlego Maboe’s legal troubles mount after arrest

TV personality Katlego Maboe was arrested earlier this month for being in contempt of court, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Colonel Andrè Traut said a 34-year-old man was arrested on January 2 Pinelands for contempt of court. He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on January 6 in connection with the case involving his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller. Maboe’s PR representative, Lerato Maleswena, has denied the allegations made by Muller, adding: “The matter is being heard in the Magistrates Court and is currently sub judice. “No further comment can be made and any party making comments to the media or publishing any allegations can be held in contempt of court.“

According to News24, Maboe’s lawyer Ellen Louis said her client did not have to appear in court.

Louis said the charges were false and vexatious and the senior prosecutor decided that there was no merit in them.

This comes after Maboe was embroiled in a cheating scandal in which Muller accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

In the video that went viral, Maboe admits to having an affair with Nikita Murray, a former OUTsurance employee.

Shortly afterwards, Maboe was suspended from SABC 3’s “The Expresso Show” and OUTsurance announced the removal of all his TV adverts, replacing him with media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Last year, a Change.org petition was launched by Lindy KaMahlobo just days after cheating and abuse allegations were levelled against Maboe by his Muller.

In her petition, KaMahlobo urged South Africans to rally behind the star and help revoke OUTsurance and SABC Expresso’s decision to take Maboe off air.

The petition reads: “KATLEGO MABOE is he not allowed to have a "personal life? I am not condoning his behaviour of cheating on his partner but this young man is human after all and I feel this woman took their internal bedroom or home affairs to the outside world of which it doesn't concern us and it doesn't concern his work as well.

“If Outsurance doesn’t bring Katlego back this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott Outsurance until you bring the poor guy back on our screens again.”