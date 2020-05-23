Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend Judie Kama split
Local actor Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama have decided to go their separate ways.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the "Uzalo" actor announced that after much thought and consideration they decided to split.
Furthermore, Sibiya said he and Kama's split was amicable and that he still has respect and high esteem for Kama.
The caption read: "My friend, partner, companion and the mother of our kids I appreciate you so much.
"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey and thank you for your support.After much thought and consideration Judie and I have decided to separate on amicable terms.I have much respect for her and I will always hold her in high esteem and regard.
"We know this might come as a sudden shock but please can you grant us space there is a lot on the balance and this decision is bigger than us as it effects many people."
Last year, the former couple welcomed their baby boy Doxa Kion Zesimdumise Sibiya on July 20.