Kay Sibiya responds to his baby mama’s rape allegations

Kay Sibiya says he never raped nor assaulted his former lover Zookey Zarling. In a series of videos and Facebook posts, Zarling accused Sibiya of drugging and raping her, which resulted in her falling pregnant with their daughter.

Sibiya has since issued a statement denying the allegations. He also confirmed that he has opened a case of defamation of character and false accusations against Zarling. The “Imbewu“ star also referred to Zarling’s accusations as "outrageous and malicious”. He also stated that he believes she is trying to ruin his reputation. “I have noted the malicious and defaming utterances that have been made by Ms Z Vuthela on social media, implicating my name.

“Serious accusations of rape and assault have been made against me by the mother of my first-born child,” read Sibiya’s statement shared on his social media pages this week. “The truth is, I did not rape nor assault Miss Zukisawa ‘Zookey Zarling’ Vuthela at any time. “In a country where GBV is so prevalent with women being raped and even murdered on a daily basis, I find accusations levelled against me to be highly irresponsible, with the intent to cause unjustified harm to an innocent person.”

He concluded: “The South African justice system will handle this case, and ultimately, in the end, the truth shall prevail.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kay_sibiya (@kay_sibiya) Zarling penned an “open letter” to Sibiya, which she shared on her Facebook page. She wrote: “This is my story and the truth about my daughter Zia-Mia how I was raped then she was conceived... “

“Telling it myself I've been quiet about it for the longest time. How he was sent to kill me., first He drugged and raped me, and then when I woke up found an expired condom inside of me.” In the open letter, Zarling also alleged that Sibiya hired hitmen to kill her. “So now I do not care even if they try again to kill me when I tell my story.