Kay Sibiya with a smile only a new dad can have. Picture: Instagram

Actor Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend Judie Sbahle Kama welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the "Uzalo" star shared a picture of their son who was born on Saturday at 4:35pm.

In the post, we only get a partial look of the newborn, who's name is yet to be revealed, with only his ear and part of his head visible.

Sibiya captioned the post: "My heart is full!!! @simbas_pride_kion what manner of love is this,i have never felt anything like this .I saw God...I saw God held Him in my hands and I was born again. My King has arrived. When I looked him in his eyes I saw God and fell hopelessly in love with him.I held the tangible proof of His love,you are the manifestation of God’s Glory on earth!!! Since 20-07-2019 16:35".

Kama previously shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot where she thanked Sibiya for being there when she needed him throughout the pregnancy.