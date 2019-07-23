Actor Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend Judie Sbahle Kama welcomed a baby boy over the weekend.
Taking to Instagram, the "Uzalo" star shared a picture of their son who was born on Saturday at 4:35pm.
In the post, we only get a partial look of the newborn, who's name is yet to be revealed, with only his ear and part of his head visible.
Sibiya captioned the post: "My heart is full!!! @simbas_pride_kion what manner of love is this,i have never felt anything like this .I saw God...I saw God held Him in my hands and I was born again. My King has arrived. When I looked him in his eyes I saw God and fell hopelessly in love with him.I held the tangible proof of His love,you are the manifestation of God’s Glory on earth!!! Since 20-07-2019 16:35".
Kama previously shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot where she thanked Sibiya for being there when she needed him throughout the pregnancy.
Running errands and talking on the phone, I am pleasantly reminded that I’m not alone. Little tiny hands a precious rounded knee Pushing and twisting that no one can see. Oh sweet child kicking up ur heels, It is our little secret that only I can feel. I look forward to your birth, When I can kiss your skin, But for now I will just smile, As I feel you play within. No one else will ever know the strength of my love for u. After all you the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside. And to the love of my life my baby daddy. Sibiya, Sotobe, Gumede Ndabomkhulu. Ngiyakuthanda. @kay_sibiya Through all the. Smiles and frowns Laughs and cries Give and take Moods and cravings Sickness and hormones Thank you for being my rock through this journey. You have been nothing but an amazing , supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our baby grow to be as smart, brave and strong as you.♥️ 📸 @zane_f22
