Kaya 959 terminates contract with Unathi Nkayi

In a move that no one saw coming, Kaya 959 have ended their relationship with media personality Unathi Nkayi. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, the radio station confirmed that Unathi’s contract had been terminated, effective immediately.

“Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. “Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. “The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” says the statement.

The station also said that it would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties. “Safe to state that Nkayi’s version of events have been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting. “Nkayi hosted the Midday Joy show, weekdays 12pm – 3pm.

“A replacement presenter is to be announced in due course,” Khaya 959 said. Unathi announced her return to radio in February last year. "Guyzini, this is a national service announcement. I'm so excited. I'm going home.

“I got the call and they said come home and I said oh my gosh already. “And they said you got three years already, you told me I need to come back,” she said in an Instagram post. Her return to Kaya 959 at the time came after she left Metro FM in 2017.