Kayise Ngqula opens up on how she dealt with losing her husband on ‘Motswako’

Former “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter Kayise Ngqula made headlines in 2019 after her husband, Farai Sibanda, and her were involved in a car accident, which claimed his life and left her severely injured, on June 16. At the time the couple shared a baby boy.

A little over two years later, the media personality will talk about her journey and how she dealt with the grief of losing her husband, on the award-winning SABC2 talk show “Motswako”, hosted by Sechaba Gqeba. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snippet of the show with her followers. In the heartfelt caption, she wrote: “Wounded but not broken is what I like to call my experience with loss & grief. It is a part of my journey that I now get to tell with the utmost sense of assurance of passion with purpose.

“What the telling of my story has yielded for many women like me and myself is one I can never thank God enough for. This is the WORK that only He could assign me to ❤️ “This week I speak to @sechabag on Motswako about how I went about finding my light after dark. Catch it on Thursday night at 20:30pm only on @sabc2.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula 🇿🇦 ™️ ®️ (@kayise_ngqula) The show is in its 21st and last season.

Executive producer Carol Bouwer took to her own timeline to share the same video and praised Ngqula for speaking so candidly during the taping of the show. Bouwer wrote: “The loss of a loved one is possibly the most inexplicable pain. The conversations I was having with my much loved team led to this episode. “I have always loved my @kayise_ngqula and admire her ability to articulate pain that is sometimes present and sometimes a memory depending on the day…

“Join Motswako on Thursday at 20:30 on SABC as we continue to bid you goodbye with conversations that matter❤️🙏🏽🕊️.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Bouwer (@bouwercarol) Ngqula commented on Bouwer’s post, thanking the team for honouring her and her story and giving it the sensitivity it deserved. “My beautiful Aunty Carol, I thank you for honouring me and my story. Your team held it with the much required sensitivity it deserved and that is the reason for my ability to speaking without fear of reservation.

