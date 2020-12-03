Kefilwe Mabote becomes a fast-food franchise owner

Congratulations are in order for luxury brand influencer and stylist, Kefilwe Mabote, who has now joined the culinary world. On Wednesday, Mabote revealed that she now the owner of the new fast-food franchise, Tasty Gallos. Mabote took to social media, on Wednesday, to share the exciting news, she wrote: “Girl, you have done it again”. "A motto I tell myself every single day! Today, I was at lunch and the exciting news came that I was an Official Franchisee of a @tasty.gallos! I couldn’t be happier at the prospect of owning my own fast-food franchise!" Thrilled about the new business venture, Mabote is also encouraging her fans to follow suit, urging those who are keen to tap into the world of franchising to get in touch with her.

She shared: "I cannot wait to grow with the @tasty.gallos TastyGallos family and if you want to grow with me, you can certainly email me in the email listed on my bio for more information! It can only go onwards and upwards from here!"

Mabote was recently embroiled in the scandal involving her businessman boyfriend, Edwin Sodi.

In October, Sodi was charged in court for fleecing the Free State government of R255 million through an allegedly corrupt asbestos audit contract.

Twenty-five vehicles, which include a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Bentley Continental and several Mercedes’ and Ford Rangers, were seized.

Following the news, speculation on social media grew around whether or not the cars Mabote drives would be taken away.

Mabote has, on a number of occasions, posted videos and images of herself on her social media accounts driving a Porsche, a Bentley and even a McLaren GT.

However, Mabote quickly squashed those speculations when she posted a video of her driving her Porsche on her Instagram stories.

While she kept silent after weeks of topping the social media trend, Mabote finally spoke up when a Sunday World article referring to her as a “Slay queen.”

In a statement released on her social media, Mabote said: “Naturally, I am never one for confrontation, regardless of my social media presence and influence as a public figure.

“However, the article was very misleading, derogatory and defamatory as it was insinuating that I am a “slay queen” who is presumably on a “bedroom roll” of wealthy men, particularly Edwin Sodi.”

She added: “Edwin and I are in a happy, healthy and private relationship and do not have any business affiliations with each other.”

The star went on to sue the publication for R1million for defamation of character, but the court dismissed the case.