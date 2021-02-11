Kefilwe Mabote is single and ready to mingle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Luxury social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has revealed that she is now single. The businesswoman took to social media to announce to her more than 1 million followers that she was in “singleville” and enjoying it. Posting on Instagram, Kefilwe said: “Good evening to my fellow Singletons. Being single?! A beautiful journey! Had to rediscover myself, wants, dislikes and non-negotiable.” The star, who refers to herself as the king of captions, went further, saying: “And one thing about me? I’m nosediving back into work after ending my mourning period. Ready to conquer and take over. And remember, ladies: one has to be amazing to be a good addition into your life. Azishe, let’s go”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote) Last year Kefile made headline when her then-boyfriend, businessman Edwin Sodi, had his assets seized.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized multiple luxury cars from the politically connected businessman and his company, Blackhead Consulting, after he and six others were charged in court last week for fleecing the Free State government of R255 million through an allegedly corrupt asbestos audit contract.

The AFU obtained a provisional restraint order against Sodi and his co-accused, allowing it to seize around R300m in assets.

Twenty-five vehicles, including a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Bentley Continental and several Mercedes and Ford Rangers, were all seized.

Following the news, speculation on social media grew around whether or not the cars Kefilwe drives would be taken away.

At the time, Kefilwe released a statement saying: “Naturally, I am never one for confrontation, regardless of my social media presence and influence as a public figure. However, the article was very misleading, derogatory and defamatory as it was insinuating that I am a ’slay queen’ who is presumably on a ’bedroom roll’ of wealthy men, particularly Edwin Sodi.

“Edwin and I are in a happy, healthy and private relationship and do not have any business affiliations with each other.”