Kefilwe Mabote puts on her boxing gloves

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has sent a stern message to those who have attacked her over the past two weeks. Kefilwe was the subject of news headlines and social media conversation after she reached the top of the trends list a number of times. Now she is taking on those who attacked her, saying the boxing gloves are on. It all started when assets were seized from her boyfriend, businessman Edwin Sodi. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized multiple luxury cars from the politically connected businessman and his company Blackhead Consulting after he and six others were charged in court last week for fleecing the Free State government of R255 million through an allegedly corrupt asbestos audit contract.

The AFU obtained a provisional restraint order against Sodi and his co-accused, allowing it to seize around R300 million in assets.

After the news broke, there was much speculation on social media on whether the luxury cars Kefilwe drives would be taken away.

Kefilwe has, on a number of occasions, posted videos and images of herself driving a Porsche, a Bentley and even a McLaren GT.

Last week she broke her silence, stating she would be suing tabloid publication Sunday World.

“Naturally, I am never one for confrontation, regardless of my social media presence and influence as a public figure.

“However, the article was very misleading, derogatory and defamatory as it was insinuating that I am a ’slay queen’ who is presumably on a ’bedroom roll’ of wealthy men, particularly Edwin Sodi,” she said in a statement.

Now she has issued a stern warning, saying she is going to name and shame those who have attacked her in an upcoming book.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kefilwe said she had spent 8 years working on her brand and for everything she had.

She said she had seen the negative comments made on her social media posts and suggested they were from disgruntled ex-lovers.

She also revealed that she would be writing a tell-all book, in which she will name some of the people who have been spreading negative comments about her.

Earlier this year, Kefilwe released a book about her life titled “Kefilwe Mabote: Influencer De Luxe: From Soweto to Milan”.

See below: