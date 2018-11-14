Chad Da Don and Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Local singer Kelly Khumalo and rapper Chad Da Don have been flooding Instagram posts with boo'd up pics and we're not sure if it's real or a PR stunt. Khumalo has been very secretive about her private life making it clear that it is not to be discussed in interviews.

Pics of the duo cosying up to each other first surfaced when Khumalo shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her upcoming video shoot for her new song "Dance Comigo".

If this does turn out to be a PR stunt it would not be the first time Mzansi celebs have used a faux relationship for publicity. Last year Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly also bamboozling us with fake engagement posts which were actually scenes from his "I Do" music video.

See the posts below and decide for yourself:



