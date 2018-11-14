Local singer Kelly Khumalo and rapper Chad Da Don have been flooding Instagram posts with boo'd up pics and we're not sure if it's real or a PR stunt.
Khumalo has been very secretive about her private life making it clear that it is not to be discussed in interviews.
Pics of the duo cosying up to each other first surfaced when Khumalo shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her upcoming video shoot for her new song "Dance Comigo".
View this post on Instagram
HOWS YOUR FRIDAY? KING AND QUEEN 👑 😍 Cc @kellykhumaloza #DanceComigoVideoShoot
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on
If this does turn out to be a PR stunt it would not be the first time Mzansi celebs have used a faux relationship for publicity. Last year Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly also bamboozling us with fake engagement posts which were actually scenes from his "I Do" music video.
See the posts below and decide for yourself:
View this post on Instagram
All I need in this life of sin .is me and my ???👁❤️
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on
View this post on Instagram
My Drip Stay on Ice Put your click on Ice Yeah Yeah . I can’t waste my time I might kill your vibe ... Yeah Yeah 👑✨ #Royalty
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on
View this post on Instagram
I Treat you special cause you very special ✨👑will I forget you I might prolly never !!!#whengodsaysyesno1cansayno 😋
A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on