Kelly Khumalo apologises for homophobic remark made during fiery SAMAs rant

The 29th edition of the South Africa Music Awards (SAMAs) took place on Saturday at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, and of course there had to be drama. When it comes to awards, it seems there will also be an outburst or two from the losers and this year it was Kelly Khumalo.

The Voice of Africa did not take too kindly to losing out on Female Artist of The Year award to gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo. The former Joyous Celebration member also took home Album of The Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for ‘Lavish Worship’. Not bagging Female Artist of The Year at the SAMAs triggered Khumalo to come for the awards, dragging Mbambo into the mix and had plenty of time to interact with fellow X users on the matter.

As with many online debates, things can get ugly and so was the case with Khumalo vs Mbambo fans and her critics. The singer is known to be unfiltered but when she crossed the line with her homophobic remarks, her fans and friends called her into in order real quick, and she was forced to apologise. Khumalo even acknowledged that the comment was uncalled for.

Ngonile with my homophobic remarks ngiyaxolisa that was uncalled for. — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) November 19, 2023 Maybe Mbambo can manage to score an apology as well for the strays she caught during Khumalo’s rant? Khumalo has had a good year when it comes to awards - she’s won a SAFTA for her reality TV show 'Life With Kelly Khumalo' under the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show and Afro pop-artist of the year at the a Basadi Music Awards for her song ‌’Akathintwa’.