Kelly Khumalo celebrates 100K YouTube subscribers: ‘Let’s keep pushing’

Multi platinum-selling, award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo is glowing on her latest pictures and it’s not only because of her new bundle of joy. The ‘Voice of Africa’ shared with her social media followers news of her latest achievement - a YouTube silver play button which is achieved when a channel reaches 100 000 subscribers.

Khumalo posted pictures of herself with her new accolade, which will fit perfectly into her trophy cabinet, which has a few gongs already. In her caption, the “Empini” hitmaker thanked her fans, which she calls “BoMakhi” (loosely translated means neighbours). “Just received my 100 000 @youtube subscribers accolade. Thank you BoMakhi @umgsa for your love and support. We are currently sitting on 233K. Let's keep pushing,” she wrote.

“And Sony forget the voting lines are closing soon sms Afro pop Kelly Khumalo to 49960 @basadiinmusicawards_sa 🤴🏾🐆picture by @leondonovan.” The songstress is already back to hitting the stage after she recently posted her gig guide music to the delight of her fans who have been missing her electric performances. One of her first performances back will be on July 29 at the Music in Snow event. “I know you missed me and I missed you too…see you soon,” she captioned a video post on Instagram.