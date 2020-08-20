Kelly Khumalo claps back after being labelled a killer

Kelly Khumalo did not mince her words when she found herself having to clap back hard she was branded a “killer” by a Twitter user. The singer seemed to have been minding her own business and going about her day when she shared with her followers that she believed men also love gifts, as opposed to the popular belief that they don't. That's when a troll landed in her mentions, dismissed what Kelly was saying and called her a “killer”. Ai wena mbulali 😴 — monkie (@minkiemi) August 18, 2020 Clearly upset with the cyberbullying, Kelly didn't hold back when she responded in IsiZulu, going for the jugular and bringing in the troll's mother and her private parts. “I*** likanyoko lelo elakhipha into efe njengawe... n****u yenja,” Kelly swore at the troll.

Many of Kelly's fans came to her defence, and soon the star's name was on the Twitter trends list.

Other Twitter users went on to slam the troll.

They pointed out that the Twitter users profile picture was a picture of a woman and expressed how “disgusted” they were by women who insist on pulling other women down.

Kelly said the hater was only reflecting her own misery and seemed to be thankful for the support of her fans.

“It says a lot about her ... sad, bitter and miserable,” Kelly said.

In May the songstress hit back at being criticised for her IGTV video where she spoke about Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Speaking about Meyiwa's case, Khumalo said that the SAPS didn't do their job and that his murder case should be laid to rest.

On Monday, Khumalo clapped back at a Twitter user who responded to a re-post of the video saying that she needs two bottles of her Controversy Gin to "spill the beans about Senzo Meyiwa