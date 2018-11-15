Chad Da Don and Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Twitter

While it is still unclear whether Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don are really an item, this didn't stop trolls from coming for Khumalo, but the "I Live For Love" singer wasn't having any of the negativity thrown at her or alleged new bae on Twitter. Since Khumalo teased behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and Chad on the set of her upcoming video, "Dance Comigo," social media has taken it upon themselves to warn the rapper that he should think twice about the alleged romance.

One user jumped in saying, "If I was that guy I'll be worried" with Khumalo clapping back with "say that one more time Nyoko, I just wanna see what’s gonna happen. #IdareYou."

If I was that guy I'll be worried — Ntshabalala Bulelani (@NtshabalalaBul2) November 13, 2018

Say that one more time Nyoko, I just wanna see what’s gonna happen. #IdareYou💣 https://t.co/5f3SP1C7OW — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) November 13, 2018

Others to proclaim that Da Don should watch since Khumalo's ex-boyfriends have not had the best of luck.

Rip to him — Butsielo (@Butsielo) November 13, 2018

His dead — IG:NkukzaTrace☢️ (@nkukzatrace1) November 14, 2018

However, most of her fans congratulated the "Dance Comigo" singer on her new relationship.

this is beautiful Kelly. Charish every moment u deserve some hapinness after all. I hope u too are an item — miss t (@makala_tshepiso) November 13, 2018

Perfection 👅👅👅 happiness look so good on you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ntando Nxumalo ❤️❤️🌸🌸 (MaGxabhashe) (@NtandoNxumaloo) November 13, 2018

Love looks soo beautiful..enjoy — Mpho (@Mpho_Sebata) November 13, 2018

Happiness looks good on you , happiness feels comfortable around you , happiness loves you @KellyKhumaloZA — Sabelo_Elkah Hadebe (@Sabeloelkah1) November 13, 2018

Love and happiness looks good on you ! Umuhle ! Nibahle — Coco ✨ (@chinagetz) November 13, 2018



