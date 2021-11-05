Kelly Khumalo declines Zim gig after finding out why Somizi’s appearance was cancelled

Local singer Kelly Khumalo has declined an offer to replace Somizi Mhlongo at the opening of a Zimbabwean restaurant after finding out his appearance was cancelled due to his sexuality. The former “Idols SA” judge was meant to make an appearance at the reopening of Garwe restaurant in Harare.

However, following an outcry from the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF Youth League to the President’s Office, Somizi’s appearance was cancelled. Zanu-PF acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau announced that Somizi would no longer visit Zimbabwe for the event. “The scheduled reopening of Garwe restaurant in Harare is a welcome development in the food industry sector.

“I have engaged the owner of the outlet, Ms Mandi, expressing our concerns and those by different societal groups over the invitation to a highly controversial guest (a declared ngito). “I am glad to announce that the owner took heed of the great concerns and elected to remove the said ngito (gay person) from the guest list and never to associate themselves with the said character again,” Chirau said. The “Empini” hitmaker was initially set to replace the “Living The Dream with Somizi” star.

However, she pulled out after finding out why her bestie was removed from the restaurant’s re-opening. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, her manager Khothatso Tsotetsi said that she received the booking after Somizi was removed but had no clue that he was blocked from entry due to his sexuality. Following her getting wind of why Somizi was cancelled she declined the offer and distanced herself from the event.