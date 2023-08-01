Kelly Khumalo dropped from upcoming Tribute To Women festival line-up due to 'current court proceedings’

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has been dropped from the upcoming Tribute To Women festival. Organisers dropped the bombshell on Monday afternoon, following various comments on social media platforms and calls from various patrons, on their decision to drop Khumalo from the line-up.

“We respect the legal processes and wish to indicate that Ms. Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise,” read the statement. “However, in the interest of safeguarding our festival, management has taken the decision to relieve Ms. Khumalo of her obligations to perform at our festival this year to afford her and her team the time they require to deal with the issues emanating from the current court proceedings.” When IOL Entertainment asked Khumalo’s management for comment, they said: “Unfortunately, that is to the organiser’s prerogative to comment. My artist was booked and not part of management.”

Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is based at the National Cold Case Investigative Unit, during his testimony revealed shocking new information putting Khumalo once again in the spotlight. Steyn told the court that not only was a SIM swap done in October 2014, but that eight calls were made from the SIM-swapped number to Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's, cellphone. Meyiwa was brutally murdered while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus in October 2014.