Kelly Khumalo embarks on a new journey as a certified healer

Two days ago award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo posted a video of various news reporters, such as Sakina Kamwendo and social commentators including Mac G and Nota Baloyi all saying her name. Tweets with her name were also on the video. As she celebrated her 40th birthday, she posted a new picture of herself, adorned with traditional Zulu gear and feathers.

In her caption, Khumalo wrote: “Awu Hlanga lomhlabathi Slwane Esinamandla, wabizwa wasabela now you are a certified healer”. Loosely translated means …You Mighty One, you were called and responded now you are a certified healer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Speaking on Ukhozi FM’s Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show with Nonhlanhla Buthelezi better known as Mroza, Khumalo shared more about her journey which was 15 years in the making.

The “Empini” hitmaker told Mroza not only was she celebrating her birthday, but also her graduation as inyanga/ traditional healer. “Today, as I’m celebrating my birthday, I’m also graduating as inyanga. So, now I’m officially inyanga. "After 15 years of searching and trying to figure out who I am, today I’m finally graduating, and am a certified inyanga.

“But mine is different. It's not just traditional healing but a universal gift. It's not only focused on black people, but it'll go all over the world. That's why it took longer for me to even figure it out, gogo. “I was trained four to five times, but today is the first time I’m graduating as inyanga. I was trained in many places, including in the water, nature, by prayer, and through my roots, because it's important to know where I come from to know where I’m going,” she said. Khumalo has shied away from the spotlight this year, as the murder trial of her slain then boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa continues. Khumalo’s name has been mentioned in court proceedings numerous times.

The renowned musician in 2025 celebrates 20 years of being in the music industry and she told Mroza she has some big plans for the momentous occasion, such as a project. “For me, it feels like I’m given a new life, and everything is renewed and restored,” Khumalo told Mroza who she addressed as “Gogo”. On her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, the singer has been open about her spiritual journey.