Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is one of the many celebrities who have suffered cyberbullying . Since the death of her then boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, the local singer has been a target of online harassment - with people attacking her at every chance they get.



But earlier this week "Asine" hitmaker addressed the bullies making it clear that she is not scared of "bullies".





Taking to her Twitter timeline, the local singer expressed: “You Think a bunch of bullies who find comfort in hurting ppl would scare me? Think again I am the Light and the Power Of God in a human form. Dare touch me!

This follows an incident over the weekend where Khumalo cut her performance short at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally after thousands of people chanted 'Senzo' and displayed a banner calling for justice for his death.





The "Jehovah" singer only managed to perform two songs before walking off stage.





While some continue to bash Khumalo, her loyal fans keep showing her love and support.

Harassing @KellyKhumaloZA won't get you justice for Senzo but putting pressure on the police n bully police just like your doing with Kelly. That's what will get you justice for Senzo... — Trinet Loverboy (@trinet12) March 26, 2019