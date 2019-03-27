You Think a bunch of bullies who find comfort in hurting ppl would scare me? Think again I am the Light and the Power Of God in a human form. Dare touch me!— Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) March 25, 2019
Harassing @KellyKhumaloZA won't get you justice for Senzo but putting pressure on the police n bully police just like your doing with Kelly. That's what will get you justice for Senzo...— Trinet Loverboy (@trinet12) March 26, 2019
@KellyKhumaloZA I cry every time I read all this nonsense directed at you. Keep smiling, you strong you have over come the worst.— Thenji (@Thenji51493604) March 26, 2019
And how would you feel if your sister found herself in a situation where her lover was killed n your own home and she gave her statements to the police; and was never charged nor arrested for that crime; yet bullies keep on harassing her on social media and everywhere?— BabesweBeaurocracy (@Yoliswamakhasi) March 26, 2019