Kelly Khumalo on KZN Entertainment Awards: 'Don’t waste your money'

Singer Kelly Khumalo has issued a strong warning to her fans. The singer has told her fans not to “waste their money” by voting for her in the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards which are set to take place at Durban's ICC on December 15. The songstress discouraged her fans from voting for her in the Best Female Artist category which sees her up against her sister Zandie Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Babes Wodumo, Holly Rey, Simmy, Cici, Shekinah and Zanda Zakuza. While the winner of the category is set to walk away with a trophy and R100k, Kelly showed no interest in it when she replied to a Twitter user who asked whether they should vote for her. Kelly made it clear to her fans that the awards, to her, were a waste of time when she delivered a one liner.

Don’t waste your money there 😘 https://t.co/zEMfnYVaPH — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) December 8, 2020

Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang and Pearl Thusi are set to host the new awards show.

God for us all.........its gonna be an awesome night on the 15th December pic.twitter.com/psRVWwAGQf — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 8, 2020

Last week Kelly took to social media to call out the Crown Gospel Awards for snubbing her after not taking home a trophy on the night of the event.

Although she has said many times that she's not a gospel artist, but rather an artist who sometimes sings gospel, the singer felt some type of way when she did not win an award for her song “Esphambanweni”, featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

The star was nominated in the Best Gospel Song category and lost the award to Canaan Nyathi, whom she apparently deemed unworthy. In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, the star questioned her loss to Canaan.

“I know ... I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me ’Esiphambanweni’ versus Baba Ziveze,” said Kelly.