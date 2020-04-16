Kelly Khumalo opens up about her lockdown troubles

With South Africans having already served more than two weeks of their lockdown sentence, many seem to be getting cabin fever. One such person is singer Kelly Khumalo.

Like many others, Khumalo has been trying her best to hold her head high during this stressful time.

She's been homeschooling her kids, drinking her gin and making homemade pasta. But on Tuesday she got candid about the whole experience.





She shared her truth, which is an undeniable fact: “This is not fun anymore”.





“A drink is no longer nice. Cooking is not fun anymore. My eyes hurt from watching too much TV. My bed is depressing. I know this is for the best, but f**k this is tough. A hug would do” she said on Twitter.





The singer even admitted that her “unending stash” of alcohol was not helping.

Gin finished😂😂😂. Welcome to our world — An Average man (@floydlezinto) April 14, 2020

No it’s not at least not yet, can’t hide behind controversy anymore. Fact remains Drink or no drink, Shit is real https://t.co/MPcFfOMf3O — Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 14, 2020

True, and this drinking alone thing feels weird no matter how cool we try and make it seem . https://t.co/XxLej3fumT — Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 14, 2020

I know everything will be ok, In fact more than Ok, just had to be human even just for a day, I don’t really get a lot of those in my life 😘 https://t.co/1LrXyfs9C8 — Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 14, 2020

Khumalo did say that she is hopeful that things will be okay one day soon though. “I know everything will be ok. In fact, more than ok. (I) just had to be human even just for a day, I don’t really get a lot of those in my life,” she told a follower.