Kelly Khumalo postpones Gospel Explosion show amid flurry of concert cancellations

Kelly Khumalo just can’t seem to escape the ghost of Senzo Meyiwa as the flurry of recent festival and show cancellations continues. In the midst of the ongoing, highly-publicised trial around the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana star, Khumalo has been facing renewed media scrutiny and widespread calls for her to be cancelled.

While she’s performed at some shows over the past month, most notably the recent Rusty Rocks All for Woman Music Concert, Khumalo has been dropped from a number of others. In the latest blow, she’s also announced that she will be postponing her upcoming one woman show, Gospel Explosion. “New date will be announced soon. 🙏🏾👸🏾🐅,” she shared on Instagram on Monday along with a poster of the show with the word “postponed” marked across it.

The show was set to take place this Saturday at the State Theatre's Drama Theatre in Pretoria.

Her comments have since been flooded with fans trolling her and posting that the show is cancelled, not postponed. This announcement comes a few weeks after Maseru Park Festival and Tribute To Women Festival removed her from the line-ups for their recent festivals. The Tribute To Women Festival revealed that it had noted comments on social media and that its decision was based on its interests in safeguarding their festival.