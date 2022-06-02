Kelly Khumalo previews new music amid controversial Senzo Meyiwa trial

Award-winning artist Kelly Khumalo recently took to social media to share a preview of the new music she is working on. Khumalo is currently trending on social media due to the murder trial of her baby daddy, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, who was killed in 2014.

While social media users have plenty to say about her thanks to the bombshells being dropped in court, the “Life with Kelly Khumalo” reality TV star said she is keeping her focus on her music. On Wednesday, “The Voice of Africa” went live in the studio in what seems to be a listening session with the producers and musicians she is working with on the unreleased track. Rapper Zakwe is seen in the live video; he features on the track, which seems to be titled “Bazokhuluma”. Vocalist Mthunzi is also featured on the song and her producer Mondli Ngcobo is also in the live video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) The chorus of the song speaks to how, even if you are quiet, people will always talk. Which is no different from her life, as people have always spoken about her even if she remains silent. In the video, Khumalo says the song might be released in July and kindly asks for four more weeks and patience from her fans as her team works on the song. Earlier today, the “Empini” hitmaker also posted another snippet of the studio session on Instagram. Her post was filled with messages of support from her fans, which she received warmly as she responded to a few.

