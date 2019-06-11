Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has been subjected to endless abuse from the public over the past few years following the 2014 death of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, and has often taken to social media to address the matter. The "Happiness" singer's latest emotionally-charged statement follows recent reports of the impending arrests of "three well-known personalities" after a "breakthrough" in Meyiwa's murder case. Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October, 2014, in Vosloorus, at his then-girlfriend's [Khumalo] house, in an alleged botched armed robbery.

Sunday World reported that "three well-known personalities and a top cop are allegedly facing imminent arrest for defeating the ends of justice in the murder case of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa."

On Monday night, however, the South African Police Service (SAPS) refuted claims of "imminent arrests on murder or defeating the ends of justice charges"

"I spoke to the investigating officer, there is no imminent arrest regarding this case," said National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Murudili.

In the wake of the report, the hashtag #SenzoMeyiwa soon trended, with Khumalo again being dragged into the firing line. Khumalo, who recently married rapper Chad Da Don, took to social media on Monday to again address the matter with her followers. "... I've never been the type to want the world to feel sorry for me, and I'm not about to start now ... it doesn't mean I don't have feelings ... I am done being a punching bag ... I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am," read part of her statement.

See full statement below.

Khumalo's statement comes a week after she shared a video on social media where she asked fans "why is it always a woman’s fault? by sharing different scenarios. One of the the scenario she used addressed Meyiwa's death. "You lose your spouse in a crime, it is your fault and you become the number one suspect," she said.

More than five years after Meyiwa's death, police have yet to make any meaningful headway in solving the case.