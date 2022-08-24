Kelly Khumalo set to embark on her ‘From A God To A King’ tour

Award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has been doing a lot lately. Not only has she been promoting her music, but she has also been punting the new season of her reality show, “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, relentlessly and hosting her own shows. Following her “The Gospel Explosion with Kelly Khumalo and Friends” show in July, Khumalo is set to showcase her music at the “From A God To A King” tour on Saturday, September 17, at Carnival City.

“Vimba Vimbaaaa... the future is bright siyanyisa on the 17 of September at The Big Top Arena at Carnival City. Get your tickets from @compulsivaboutiquepy and come have fun with us #FromAGodToAKing Tour.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) This iteration of the “From A God To King” tour is set to be a blend of Afropop, gospel and soul featuring performances from Khumalo, her live band and a host of guests including Sjava, Mondli Ngcobo, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Zakwe and Mthunzi. Tickets range from R350 to R750 and are available at computicket.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo, a long-time friend of Khumalo’s, will be hosting the show. The show will also see Khumalo debuting songs from her upcoming album “From A God To A King”. This will the first of a multi-city tour, with more dates expected to be announced soon. Khumalo is fresh from a three-week-long vacation in which she spent time in the Greek island of Santorini and other pristine Greek locations like Mykonos and Athens.

