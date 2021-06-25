Kelly Khumalo takes aim at 'rich men' in the entertainment industry

Singer Kelly Khumalo has taken aim at “rich men” in the entertainment industry, sending a very clear message to them. In a video she posted on Instagram, the “Empini” singer came for men who allegedly use their money to try to control women in the industry.

“Not for sale! This body is not for sale nor am I written for sale on my forehead,” said Kelly. “The selling of the body in this county is very high, especially in the entertainment business. “Rich men think they can buy whoever they want. Maybe they have managed to buy so and so, but this body you are not going to buy, my sweet.”

Kelly slammed men saying they should respect women. “In fact, I blame women for letting men think that they can walk in and buy. Me, you cannot buy me. “I am not for sale, doesn’t matter how much money you got,” she said.

In April, Kelly hit back at gospel fans who have criticised her and her relationship with Christianity. In a video she posted on Instagram this week, the star clapped back at those who she has said judge her, specifically fans of the gospel genre. "Those of you who call yourselves Christians, stop! Because you don't even know what you go to church for. 'Our God, Our God', Gha! Sies!

“The very same God you’re talking about is the one that blesses me on a daily basis because he knows exactly who I am. “I don’t try and put up a front,” said Khumalo. She went on to remind fans that she wasn’t a gospel artist and asked haters to do her a favour by hitting that unfollow button.