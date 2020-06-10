Kelly Khumalo takes aim at those breaking lockdown regulations

Musician Kelly Khumalo has taken aim at people who have been consuming alcohol irresponsibly and breaking lockdown rules. This follows a number of arrests being made over the weekend of people who hosted house parties and after a number of car accidents were seen on Mzansi's roads following the sale of alcohol. "Kwa'Mamkhize" star, Shauwn Mkhize also faced backlash from fans for going to businessman Siya Xulu's birthday dinner on Saturday. Kelly had just launched her own gin, Controversy when Covid-19 arrived and turned her 2020 plans upside down. While the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol means she is back in business, Kelly has made it clear she's against people being "irresponsible".

"What is so hard about getting drunk in the comfort of your own home and passing out there? If you are itching to see people, Facetime them," she said in a tweet.

Yini into enzima ngokudakelwa kwakho ulale phansi? If you are itching to see ppl FaceTime them! 😏 — Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) June 8, 2020

In April the star made headlines when she posted a video pleading with South Africans to pray at the height of the lockdown.

In the video, she is visibly emotional and crying.

"Hi everyone. I have been asked to ask you, all of you. I don't care which part of the world you are at, I've been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation.

"I haven't stopped crying and I am just asking you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation", she pleaded.

After she posted the video the star reached number one on the trends list.