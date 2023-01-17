Kelly Khumalo takes to the stage for album showcase in the month of love

While we thought she would be resting on a maternity break before the arrival of her third bundle of joy, award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo will be back on stage in February for the “From A God To A King” album showcase.
Blu Blood presents “Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King” at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on Saturday, February 18.
Khumalo promoted the Valentine’s edition on her socials, asking fans to buy tickets to her show.
kellykhumaloza posted: “Are we still buying those tickets? February 18th is just around the corner 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #FromAGodToAKingValentinesAdditon taking place @theatreofmarcellus tickets available @ticketproza 🤴🏾🐆”
“Her Vocal Highness” as she is known to her loving fans, will be treating her audience to an evening of Afropop, Gospel and Soul with songs from her long-awaited new album “From A God To A King”.
The hit maker of the 2021 anthem “Empini” is set to release her 10th album in February, with a visual performance that will take the audience by storm.
Her lead singles “Bazokhuluma” and “Akathintwa” are already firm favourites on South African playlists.
Khumalo said: “To be able to share my journey with my loyal fans and friends and family is incredibly special and I am very excited to be celebrating this milestone album and my career with them.”
Fans are keen to attend the upcoming show.
jules.makh wrote: “For you Mommy, yes we are coming❤️🔥.”
lozzaposwa wrote: “Rite behind you Makhumalo.”
simply_sk wrote: “It's a date 💃😍.”
Despite going through a wave of negativity on social media, makhadzisa wrote: “More love for you mama ❤️ your voice makes me cry 😭.”
Khumalo swooned followers with a recent picture of her baby bump and huge rock on her left hand ring finger and captioned it “Content”.
manakaranaka wrote: “Its the GLOW for me … you look gorgeous Kellz.”
tolassmothegamer also appeared with : “Beautiful amazing woman I’m proud to call you a sister.”
ree_mumy_ said: “🙌 Definition of I am who iam and take up space and when you in a space, your presence is felt ❤️. Learnt something from you. You don’t give up, you not moved by negativity.”
We’re still to meet the new mystery man.