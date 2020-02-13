Rule One of every new relationship: Never tattoo your new bae's name anywhere on your body. Kelly Khumalo learnt this the hard way after her on-off romance with local rapper Chad da Don finally ended.
In January this year, the songstress got a feather to replace the "Cash Out" rapper's initials inked on her ring finger in 2018. But there must be something about the record producer and songwriter.
His latest squeeze Carlla Poggenpoel has gone and committed the cardinal sin by having Da Don's full name tattooed onto the side of her neck.