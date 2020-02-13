Chad da Don. Picture: Supplied

Rule One of every new relationship: Never tattoo your new bae's name anywhere on your body. Kelly Khumalo learnt this the hard way after her on-off romance with local rapper Chad da Don finally ended.

In January this year, the songstress got a feather to replace the "Cash Out" rapper's initials inked on her ring finger in 2018. But there must be something about the record producer and songwriter.

His latest squeeze Carlla Poggenpoel has gone and committed the cardinal sin by having Da Don's full name tattooed onto the side of her neck.

Taking to Twitter, the proud boyfriend posted a picture of Poggenpoel's latest inking. "She tatted Donovan Chad on the neck!!!! Some Rider shit right there :)" he wrote.

Tweeps were quick to remind Da Don of his Kelly Khumalo stage, with some even questioning the power he holds over women. Maybe it's kryptonite? Who knows.