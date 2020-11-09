Kenya’s Elsa Majimbo wins African Social Star of 2020 award at E! People’s Choice Awards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has been voted by the public as African Social Star of 2020 at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards. Vlogger Dimma Umeh from Nigeria and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa placed second and third respectively. Between 1 October and 23 October, E! engaged fans worldwide to vote in over 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture. For the second time in the history of the ceremony, the E! People's Choice Awards opened a category dedicated to Africa. The other nominees in the African Social Star of 2020 category included Karl Kugelmann, Sho Madjozi, Thuso Mbedu, Wian van den Berg and Lydia Forson.

19-year-old Elsa, born and raised in Kenya, rose to fame this year when her satirical videos began to go viral on the internet, receiving appreciation and applause from names such as Chrissy Teigen, Lupita Nyong’o, Usain Bolt and Jorja Smith.

Since then, she has reached over 1 million followers on Instagram, collaborated with beauty brands such as Fenty and MAC and has been profiled by global media from Vogue to The New York Times.

On receiving her award, Elsa said: “Thank you to everyone who voted. I’m so happy to have won, over the moon and through the roof!”

Elsa is not the only African star basking in her glory.

The 2020 MTV EMAs honoured some of the biggest names in global music this year and South African musician and “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG took home top honours’ to win the coveted Best African Act.