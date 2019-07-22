Kermit Erasmus and Kim Engelbrecht. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town – Cape Town City striker and Junxion Global Brand Ambassador, Kermit Erasmus celebrated his 29th birthday in style earlier this month. Erasmus was surprised with an exclusive invite-only celebration by his teammates, close friends and brand partners at the premium COCO nightclub in Cape Town CBD. Kermit elevated his style in a perfectly tailored suit by CSquared and made a fitting entrance as he pulled up in the suave Jaguar F-pace which was gifted to him for the day by Wiggle Car Hire.

Lamont Hoffmeester, Co-Founder of the Junxion social media platform said: “The Junxion team decided to celebrate our Brand Ambassador by coordinating the celebration along with the COCO Cape Town team. Kermit has done a phenomenal job being the face of the brand and promoting the platform to his peers.”

Erasmus said, “I did not expect my birthday to be celebrated like this. It was a great surprise and I’m thankful to my Junxion family and COCO for making my birthday so special.”

Erasmus’ coach Benni McCarthy, and Cape Town City teammates were all in attendance at the birthday soirée. A handful of local influencers and radio personalities joined in on the fun, making this night one for the books.

Junxion – African News Agency