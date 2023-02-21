Kgomotso Christopher criticized those who broke the ‘private’ protocol at AKA’s funeral

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was laid to rest on Saturday, following a private ceremony at the Westpark Cemetery in Joburg, where no public and media were allowed. His memorial, which was open to the public on Friday and his funeral have sparked conversation online.

From DJ Zinhle, the mother of the rapper's daughter Kairo, mourning him and the sharing of pictures of the funeral service, despite the family’s request for privacy. Award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher, after coming across an unofficial image of a part of the funeral on her timeline, shared why she felt it was distasteful of people doing such. Christopher questioned why someone would post a moment from a “private funeral” publicly.

She tweeted: “What’s the definition of privacy or private funeral? If you’ve been trusted by a family to be part of a private funeral, why are you posting unofficial pictures publicly/on social media from your phone or reposting such content with empty platitudes as caption? Iphi inhlonipho💔?” What's the definition of privacy or private funeral? If you've been trusted by a family to be part of a private funeral, why are you posting unofficial pictures publicly/on social media from your phone or reposting such content with empty platitudes as caption? Iphi inhlonipho💔? — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) February 18, 2023 The “Legacy” actress commented after DJ, music producer and businessman Oskido was criticised on social media going Live on Facebook during the private funeral. @MissMadiba tweeted: “I still cannot believe Oskido went live at AKA’s funeral despite the family’s request for a private funeral.

Abo Oskido are such Tiktokers ngempela. Yeses!!!” I still cannot believe Oskido went live at AKA’s funeral despite the family’s request for a private funeral.

Abo Oskido are such Tiktokers ngempela. Yeses!!! — Zanele ka Madiba (@MissMadiba) February 18, 2023 Christopher did not name the Kalawa Jazmee co-founder in her tweet but said that she sympathised with the family after seeing it. “I really don’t know who it was. I saw 1 image, not sure who posted it but it was on my TL. Ngadabukela i-family ecele ukuthi sibahloniphe and give them space today💔” she tweeted.

I really don't know who it was. I saw 1 image, not sure who posted it but it was on my TL. Ngadabukela i-family ecele ukuthi sibahloniphe and give them space today💔 https://t.co/GDaEeZNw92 — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) February 18, 2023 The tweet by the actress got mixed reactions from other Twitter users. @latticiaseshooen tweeted: “I think most people have been disrespectful from day 1, giving unprovoked opinions about the fam structure and how things must be ‘done’. Imposing cultures and traditions, throwing accusations 😢the list goes on. “We are lost as a people.”