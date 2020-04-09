Kgomotso Christopher feels the love from Bonnie Mbuli on her new gig
Day 13 Lockdown.8 days to go...how goes it for you💃🏿. So days before the lockdown, I got to hangout with the True Love family and Nivea. Had a chance to test out Nivea's revamped Q10 range! Day 13 of lockdown with these products, I can honestly say my skin is looking fresh, radiant and Zoom-ready, everyday😍💆🏽♀️💃🏿😛 #NiveFaceCare #NiveaQ10Power #lockdownselfcare #Ad Check out my full interview on the TrueLove Insta page 🎞🎥📸
Other female celebrities soon followed in Mampho's steps. "The Queen" star Zenande Mfenyana also said that Kgomotso looked good.
Omg you look amazing!!!!!! @kgchristopher so proud of you. STAR! pic.twitter.com/Ul6DjQa93G— Mampho Brescia (@MamphoBrescia) April 8, 2020
Bonnie Mbuli said, "semhle", but that's not where the compliments stopped.
Congratulations beautiful and gorgeous sis @kgchristopher 😍😍🥰🥰🎉🎊🎉🎊 you look breathtaking as always!— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) April 9, 2020
Kgomotso replied to Bonnie saying, "Aaaaw Bonnie, thank you so much"
Semhle 😍🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 9, 2020
Bonnie went on to say that Kgomotos was one of the most consistent people she had ever met. "You’re also just one of the kindest, sweetest and most consistent person I’ve met in this industry, you’re a Jem", she said.
Aaaaw Bonnie, thank you so much 🤗 https://t.co/MN5CTDTYl5— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) April 9, 2020
You’re also just one of the kindest, sweetest and most consistent person I’ve met in this industry, you’re a Jem❤️ https://t.co/mheuJGbuj3— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 9, 2020