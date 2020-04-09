EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kgomotso Christopher. Picture: Instagram
Kgomotso Christopher feels the love from Bonnie Mbuli on her new gig

Award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher felt all the love this week when fellow celebrities showered her with congratulations following the news of her collaboration with Nivea South Africa. 

The "Scandal" star announced that she has tested Nivea's revamped Q10 range.

"Had a chance to test out Nivea's revamped Q10 range! Day 13 of lockdown with these products, I can honestly say my skin is looking fresh, radiant and Zoom-ready, everyday," she captioned the post. 
 

Fellow actress  Mampho Brescia was one of the first to congratulate Kgomotso. 

She posted on her Twitter account, " Omg you look amazing! So proud of you". 

Other female celebrities soon followed in Mampho's steps. "The Queen" star Zenande Mfenyana also said that Kgomotso looked good.
Bonnie Mbuli said, "semhle", but that's not where the compliments stopped. Kgomotso replied to Bonnie saying, "Aaaaw Bonnie, thank you so much" Bonnie went on to say that Kgomotos was one of the most consistent people she had ever met. "You’re also just one of the kindest, sweetest and most consistent person I’ve met in this industry, you’re a Jem", she said.

