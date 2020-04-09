Kgomotso Christopher feels the love from Bonnie Mbuli on her new gig

She posted on her Twitter account, " Omg you look amazing! So proud of you".





Omg you look amazing!!!!!! @kgchristopher so proud of you. STAR! pic.twitter.com/Ul6DjQa93G — Mampho Brescia (@MamphoBrescia) April 8, 2020

Congratulations beautiful and gorgeous sis @kgchristopher 😍😍🥰🥰🎉🎊🎉🎊 you look breathtaking as always! — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) April 9, 2020

Semhle 😍🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 9, 2020

Aaaaw Bonnie, thank you so much 🤗 https://t.co/MN5CTDTYl5 — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) April 9, 2020

You’re also just one of the kindest, sweetest and most consistent person I’ve met in this industry, you’re a Jem❤️ https://t.co/mheuJGbuj3 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 9, 2020

Other female celebrities soon followed in Mampho's steps. "The Queen" star Zenande Mfenyana also said that Kgomotso looked good.Bonnie Mbuli said, "semhle", but that's not where the compliments stopped.Kgomotso replied to Bonnie saying, "Aaaaw Bonnie, thank you so much"Bonnie went on to say that Kgomotos was one of the most consistent people she had ever met. "You’re also just one of the kindest, sweetest and most consistent person I’ve met in this industry, you’re a Jem", she said.