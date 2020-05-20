Kgomotso Christopher takes aim at Minnie's 'live within your means' tweet

Former "Isidingo" actress Kgomotso Christopher has given her thoughts on the debate about artists living beyond their means, saying that the lifestyles some celebs show on social media do not represent the majority. The conversation was sparked last week when media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones claimed that the lockdown had exposed the entertainment industry as “underpaid, undervalued and over-hyped PR stunts”, and said that “clout doesn't pay the bills”. She returned to Twitter over the weekend to share how DJ Fresh had once said he would be able to survive without work because he saved. Minnie added that some celebs are living beyond their means. While many agreed with Minnie, actress, film director and designer Mmabatho Montsho said that living within your means doesn't excuse how the industry allegedly underpays and exploits artists.

“Many, many people do live within their means and it's still tough,” she added.

I hope I’m speaking within context here, but you were also 100% right. Living within means doesn’t negate that underpayment and exploitation are rife in the entertainment industry. Many, many people do live within their means and it’s still tough. https://t.co/h6pGOCZogL — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) May 17, 2020

When a follower responded to Mmabatho and said that not being paid well but living in Sandton was also not living within your means, Kgomotso, who recently won a SAFTA for her role on "Scandal!", joined the conversation.

The actress said that too often fans thought those who live in Sandton represented all celebs.

“Problem is most of the people you see on social media, living in Sandton don't represent majority of SA artists. You confuse your faves with hardworking, struggling artists hard done by a tough industry. The majority of which are living within their means in our kasis. big difference,” she said.

Problem is most of the people you see on social media, living in Sndtn don't represent majority of SA artists. U confuse your faves with hardworking, struggling artists hard done by tough industry. The majority of which are living within their means in our kasis. Big difference https://t.co/fkHnVt6i5u — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 17, 2020

Louder."life style of certain celebs"📢📢 https://t.co/zdaulwkos6 — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 17, 2020

When another follower pointed out that it seemed to be the well-off celebs who were complaining the most, Kgomotso said the financial struggles of the industry affected everyone.

“I hear you, hey. Perhaps it's also about who you follow, I've seen poets, writers, producers, filmmakers that hardly post their lifestyles on social media speaking up about their struggles during lockdown. Problem in SA is your 'highly favoured' fave is mistaken for the majority.”

Award-winning "Lockdown" actress Patricia Boyer also weighed in on the debate saying that she would be "homeless” if she relied only on her acting to bring in money.