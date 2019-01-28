Khanya Mkangisa. Picture: Instagram

TV presenter and actress Khanya Mkangisa has reportedly been arrested following an alleged hit-and-run incident in Johannesburg. The Sunday World reports that Mkangisa was arrested "following a high-speed car chase drama" after she allegedly bumped into another car on Sunday.

She allegedly spent the night behind bars before appearing before the magistrate on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed her arrest. eNCA reports that the case has since been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the matter soon after news of her arrest made headlines, with some wondering why the star was on Twitter when she was arrested.

It’s Khanya Mkangisa allegedly. I think she was/is on selimathunzi. From tv she seemed like a nice person. This is disappointing if it’s true. — Pam Ndaba (@Pam_News) January 28, 2019

What's this I hear on @Yfm about the beautiful @KhanyaMkangisa spending a night in jail? — SPIRIT ✊ (@Spha_Madondo) January 28, 2019

Hours after Mkangisa's arrest, there was activity on her social media account. One user commented: "Are you not arrested for hit and run?".

Are you not arrested for hit and run? — dee (@DollyMpepele) January 28, 2019



