Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

A-list celebrity Khanyi Mbau celebrates her 34th birthday on Tuesday, October 15, and to honour the day the actress thanked her body. In an Instagram post Mbau showed gratitude for many things concerning her body and accompanied the post with a beautiful, sexy and provocative picture of herself during a photoshoot.

In the post she list all the things she thankful for from her body including "protecting me every time I fell as a baby", "saving me from the worst nightmares", "stories you allowed me to hear and enhanced my imagination" and "letting my eyes and brain learn how to read".

Mbau was recently the seen in the movie, "Red Room", which she co-produced with local producer and director Sans Moonsamy.