Khanyi Mbau gives props to Musa Khawula on his YouTube show

Gossip monger Musa Khawula has garnered a bad reputation among Mzansi celebrities for his tea spilling and trash talking. While most celebrities are not fans of Khawula, actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is singing his praises.

His spicy reports on Mzansi’s famous faces landed him on the naughty list on several occasions with him eventually being chased off the Twitter streets after users got fed up with his ways. But being suspended on Twitter didn’t stop Khawula’s trash talking, instead it opened up a new lane for him with the birth of his YouTube channel, “The Pope of Pop Culture“. Since November, the channel has been growing and it now has 45.3k subscribers with videos raking up the views, with some clocking 16 000 views.

Mbau in an Instagram Story revealed that she is a fan of Khawula’s gossip talk show and called it “authentic”. “@muskhawula has created something here … his show on YouTube is hecticly authentic. It’s how he throws the cap for me!!! Original!” Of course, her sentiment is debatable, especially since Khawula’s show is a reference of Wendy Williams’ former show.

Khawula’s set boasts a purple theme. He sits on a purple chair, just like Williams, and sometimes uses some of her popular sayings. Khanyi Mbau is a fan of Musa Khawula’s reality show. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot In her post, Mbau went on to share what she likes about the show and how she hasn't seen anything fresher since local gossip shows such as “The Real Goboza” and “The Phat Joe show”. “Congrats to him and his team. Nothing fresher since The real ghoboza or the Phat joe show,” she praised.